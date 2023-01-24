Raleigh City Council looking at impact of gentrification in new study

That potential impact has been documented in the 53-page Dix Edge Area study.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council is considering the potential impact of gentrification on residential neighborhoods south of downtown and east of Dorothea Dix Park.

That potential impact has been documented in the 53-page Dix Edge Area study.

It references community feedback about land use near the park.

SEE ALSO: No area is affordable: New Triangle housing report reveals challenges for most buyers

There are illustrations of potential improvements along streets like South Saunders.

Homeowners like Randolph Burwell have concerns.

"We get calls. Sometimes every day, back to back or three or four times a week. Somebody's calling and wants to know, do you want to sell? If they're doing all these improvements around us, in the future they may want to try to force us to leave. Hope that doesn't happen," Burwell said.

The report calls for creating programs to help homeowners avoid predatory real estate practices.

City council will look into the report this evening.