RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new place to namaste in downtown Raleigh. Dose Yoga Studio and Smoothie Bar is celebrating a grand opening in downtown Raleigh's Smoky Hollow District.
DOSE is Raleigh's first yoga studio and smoothie bar with a walk-up location in one location. Besides yoga classes, the studio will also offer meditation and wellness workshops along with special pre and post-natal classes.
"I'm just really thankful for the timing of it all," owner of Dose Emily Wallace explained. "With COVID, it's been really hard on not just restaurants but also the fitness industry and to be able to open in this time, like right when the mask mandate lifted is just a really special way for us to involve the community. We're trying to make it as inclusive as possible."
To celebrate the grand opening, Dose Yoga and Smoothie Bar is offering free classes for the first week through Thursday, March 10. Registration is required to attend the free classes.
New Raleigh yoga and smoothie bar DOSE host Grand Opening in Smoky Hollow District
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News