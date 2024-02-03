Men shot in targeted incident overnight in Durham: Police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after two men were shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Hunt Street and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man who had been shot was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He was described as stable.

Police said the shootings did not appear to be random.

The case remains under active investigation. No other details were immediately released.

DPD investigates Saturday afternoon shooting

On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to another violent incident in Durham.

This one took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street.

Officers found a man who had been shot. EMS took the victim to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody. The case remains under investigation.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood