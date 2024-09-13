WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed, woman injured in Durham stabbing

WTVD logo
Friday, September 13, 2024 10:30AM
Man killed, woman injured in Durham stabbing
The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and a woman was injured in a stabbing that took place in Durham.

At 12:48 a.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Maryland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with stab wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he later died. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by EMS.

Circumstances surrounding the stabbing have not been released, but investigators say it is an isolated incident.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Justice at 919-560-4440 ext. 29119.

SEE ALSO: Teen charged in murder of 13-year-old girl apologized to her family before surrendering: Warrants

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW