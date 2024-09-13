Man killed, woman injured in Durham stabbing

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and a woman was injured in a stabbing that took place in Durham.

At 12:48 a.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Maryland Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with stab wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he later died. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by EMS.

Circumstances surrounding the stabbing have not been released, but investigators say it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Justice at 919-560-4440 ext. 29119.

