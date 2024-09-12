Teen charged in murder of 13-year-old girl apologized to her family before surrendering: Warrants

13-year-old Mykia Daniels was shot and killed at an apartment complex in North Hills in April.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Newly released search warrants reveal new details about the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Raleigh.

Mykia Daniels was shot and killed at an apartment complex in North Hills in April.

Search warrants show that 16-year-old Zylon Abrams, who was indicted with first-degree murder in connection to Daniels' death in May, is now being tried as an adult.

The warrants detail what happened before police found Daniels dead from a gunshot wound to the head at the Trails of North Hills Apartment in the early morning of April 22.

Investigators learned both students had been friends at some point and other students in Daniels' middle school believe she was targeted after a fight.

Days after the fight, Daniels' mother called 9-1-1 around 2:30 a.m. after being contacted on social media about reports of Mykia being dead inside the apartment. Police found a shell casing in another room at the apartment where she was killed but not the gun that was used.

Documents show police used information and messages from Instagram and Google to learn that Abrams allegedly contacted Daniel's sister to apologize.

In the warrants, the message reads, "I'm sorry, I'm turning myself in today," and goes on to describe that he wrote that he "didn't mean for any of this to happen."

Investigators said Abrams told detectives he had pictures of the gun used in the shooting on his phone, and they asked if he could get it back.

