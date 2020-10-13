Download the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app

The new ABC11 streaming app gives you free access to Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville news and your favorite ABC11 Eyewitness News content, along with breaking news, live events and original programming anytime.

Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku will elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage, weather updates and Localish's popular storytelling content, seamlessly in a streaming environment.

To find it, just head over to your connected TV app and search for "ABC11 North Carolina."
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: WCPSS unveils guidelines for students wearing masks
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Woman arrested in Texas for Fayetteville shooting death
Health care law on line at court, but is it likely to fall?
15-year-old dies from falling out of moving pickup truck
It's not just Amazon: Here's where you can get deals this week
VP nominee Kamala Harris to make another NC campaign stop
Show More
Don't get spooked by scammers this Halloween
NC bartenders wonder if old job can survive new normal amid COVID-19
Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer fire on I-95
Mysterious illness kills 4 horses, sickens dozens more
Clearing skies and a cool weekend on the horizon
More TOP STORIES News