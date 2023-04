Fire crews respond to transformer fire at construction site of downtown Durham condos

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham firefighters responded after a fire ignited at the site of a downtown building under construction on Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 500 block of Rigsbee Street at a new condo complex called The Vega, which is nearly complete

Construction workers apparently hit a powerline, which ignited a transformer. The building itself was not affected,

Firefighters waited for Duke Energy to shut off the power before putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported.