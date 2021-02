DPAC releases upcoming Broadway schedule; Hamilton, some other shows postponed to 2022

Oct. 5-10: The Band's Visit

Oct. 19-24: Tootsie

Nov. 9-14: Escape to Margaritaville

Dec. 7-12: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

Dec. 28-Jan. 2: 1776

Feb. 22-27, 2022: Hadestown

Mar. 29-Apr. 3, 2022: Oklahoma!

Apr. 19-24, 2022: Pretty Woman: The Musical

May 3-8, 2022: My Fair Lady

May 17-June 5, 2022: Hamilton

June 14-19, 2022: Jesus Christ Superstar

Aug. 2-7, 2022: Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Performing Arts Center announced its 2021-2022 Broadway lineup, which this year includes some rescheduled dates from the previous year. DPAC remains closed at this time, but a message on its website said leaders are working every day to reopen the theater as soon as possible.Below is the upcoming schedule for the Broadway season. If you had tickets for a performance that has been rescheduled, your tickets will remain valid. If you have any questions, you should email customerservice@dpacnc.com.More information about ticketing for each show can be found at DPACNC.com