All Durham Public Schools bus routes covered day after driver shortage

This all comes amid the ongoing pay issues affecting supervisors and long-term employees within the transportation department.

This all comes amid the ongoing pay issues affecting supervisors and long-term employees within the transportation department.

This all comes amid the ongoing pay issues affecting supervisors and long-term employees within the transportation department.

This all comes amid the ongoing pay issues affecting supervisors and long-term employees within the transportation department.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- All bus routes ran this morning for Durham Public Schools the day after some were cancelled due to a staffing shortage.

This all comes amid the ongoing pay issues affecting supervisors and long-term employees within the transportation department.

DPS told us Monday's bus driver shortage canceled routes to 33 schools because of the absence of 26 drivers.

The school district says the salary issue is one reason drivers say they aren't showing up.

Some parents we spoke with had to leave work early after learning their child wouldn't have a ride home.

"It's a big issue because i have 4 children in DPS schools. They all go to different schools," said Sherika Hunter.

"They will fall behind if they don't get this fixed. I will have to quit sending them to be honest. I have to work," said parent Chris Baker.