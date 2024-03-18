Dr. Dre reveals he's had 3 strokes since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2021

LOS ANGELES -- Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre revealed that he's had three strokes since suffering from a brain aneurysm in 2021.

The seven-time Grammy award-winning artist, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist spoke about his health issues in a recent interview on the podcast "This Life of Mine with James Corden," and said that high blood pressure might have been the cause of the strokes.

He went on to say that he is trying to stay as healthy as he can and the ordeal has made him appreciate life more.

Dr. Dre is set to be honored with his own Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame. He will be recognized during a ceremony Tuesday at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Jimmy Kimmel Studios. Fellow hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg will be a guest speaker.

Dre is being rewarded for his major contributions to music and popular culture.

The Compton native kicked off his solo career in 1992 with the release of his "The Chronic" album, which has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA, after finding fame with the group N.W.A.

Dr. Dre, along with Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, will be guests on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday after Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.