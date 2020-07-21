Sports

Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball's pandemic-delayed regular season.

The Washington Nationals announced Fauci accepted the team's invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday. He is a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions. The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

The Nationals' announcement calls Fauci a true champion for the country during the pandemic and throughout his career.
