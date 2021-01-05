Education

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools welcome Dr. Nyah Hamlett as new superintendent

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools system has sworn-in its new superintendent, Dr. Nyah Hamlett.

Hamlett took the oath Monday at a socially-distanced ceremony outside district headquarters.

She joins CHCCS from Northern Virginia where she has been chief of staff for Loudoun County Public Schools.

Hamlett served as a strategic advisor to the superintendent and also helped lead the district's equity efforts.

"I am so honored to have been selected to serve the beautifully diverse Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools community as superintendent," Hamlett said in a statement. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the board and the community to remove barriers and create opportunities for each student, staff, and family to thrive and grow."

Hamlett said she and her husband are looking forward to raising their three children in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area.

Hamlett received her bachelor's degree in speech-language pathology and audiology from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, two master's degrees in K-12 reading and educational leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach, and a doctorate in educational policy, planning, and leadership from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA.

She spent 16 years working in public education in Virginia prior to arriving in the Triangle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchapel hillcarrborochapel hill newspublic school
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC among the 7 states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate: CDC
NCDHHS: Some providers can move into Phase 1b of vaccinations Jan. 6
Community remembers Raleigh firefighter killed in weekend crash
Wintry mix possible in central NC on Friday
LATEST: Harnett County to return to in-person learning Jan. 19
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
WI pharmacist charged for spoiled COVID vaccine, thought it was unsafe: prosecutors
Show More
18-year-old shot, killed in Henderson, police chief says
1 killed, 1 hurt in Fayetteville crash
'No template for this': ACC coaches cope with pandemic uncertainty
Cary woman hopes vaccine means long-awaited reunion with brother
Fayetteville hospitals brace for holiday-induced COVID-19 surge
More TOP STORIES News