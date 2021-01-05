Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools welcome Dr. Nyah Hamlett as new superintendent

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools system has sworn-in its new superintendent, Dr. Nyah Hamlett.Hamlett took the oath Monday at a socially-distanced ceremony outside district headquarters.She joins CHCCS from Northern Virginia where she has been chief of staff for Loudoun County Public Schools.Hamlett served as a strategic advisor to the superintendent and also helped lead the district's equity efforts."I am so honored to have been selected to serve the beautifully diverse Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools community as superintendent," Hamlett said in a statement. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the board and the community to remove barriers and create opportunities for each student, staff, and family to thrive and grow."Hamlett said she and her husband are looking forward to raising their three children in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area.Hamlett received her bachelor's degree in speech-language pathology and audiology from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, two master's degrees in K-12 reading and educational leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach, and a doctorate in educational policy, planning, and leadership from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA.She spent 16 years working in public education in Virginia prior to arriving in the Triangle.