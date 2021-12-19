entertainment

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler dies after being stabbed at Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert, reports say

According to reports, the rapper died after being hospitalized in critical condition.
By Leticia Juarez
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA concert: Reports

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after he was stabbed Saturday night at a music show at Exposition Park.

The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." concert slated to run until 11 p.m.

According to reports published by the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone, the rapper died after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Dozens of artists had been scheduled to perform on the concert's three stages, including Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, YG, Ice Cube, The Game, Cypress Hill and Drakeo the Ruler.

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were among those who did not take the stage as a result of the festival's abrupt ending.

Travis Scott no longer performing at Coachella after Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott, who is facing numerous lawsuits after the death of 10 fans at his Astroworld concert, is no longer part of the 2022 Coachella lineup.



The incident prompted a massive response by the LAPD and California Highway Patrol.

Officers from both agencies, some equipped with riot gear, kept a watchful eye on audience members as they evacuated the area.

The investigation has lasted into Sunday morning as the area remains blocked off.

No arrests in connection with the stabbing were announced.

