Arts & Entertainment

'You couldn't walk a mile in this Black skin:' Local rap group's song about Black Lives Matter movement goes viral

By
A local rap group, with ties to Lumberton, Fayetteville, and Rocky Mount, is seeing their latest song make its rounds on the internet.

Dreams To Reality or D.T.K. is comprised of a family of three: brothers Aarron and Rufus Huddleston and their cousin, Michael Warren.

After the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and demonstrations, the trio decided to write a song about the current social unrest. Aarron said it took them a couple of hours to write the song.

In a video posted at the beginning of June, Aarron is seen rapping a portion of "All Falls Down" in front of a Martin Luther King Jr. statue. In it, he references the police brutality that's inflicted on the African American community and the struggles of being a Black man in the U.S.

"Being that I do music, I decided to just write a song and put in words how we all feel as one," Aarron said.

Days later, the video went viral, garnering nearly two million views on all their social media platforms combined.


Earlier this week, D.T.K decided to film a music video for the song in downtown Fayetteville and around the Market House. Aarron says they lived here for several years.

Aarron, Rufus, and Warren tell ABC11 they were shocked and excited to see so many people appreciate their art.

The family members always had a passion for music and rap, but they didn't start to take it seriously until 2016. Since then, they decided to make it their career path, expressing their pain, joy and hardship in every lyric and melody.

RELATED: Wake County musician inspires change through release of new song

"Sometimes we overthink, man. I even thought, 'should I put a collared shirt on or should I put on, you know, just because I want to look intelligent, and we try so hard for people who denies us," Aarron said.

In the last four years, the now Rocky Mount residents have gained an ever-growing fan base and are using their platform to shine a light on social change and awareness, amid the recent Black Lives Matter movements.

"When we say, 'Black Lives Matter,' we're not saying that 'all lives' don't matter, we're saying Black lives, we're in danger," Rufus said.

The group hopes their music can be a part of the healing and long-lasting change in the community.

"It's definitely a better feeling to do it in a positive way and being able to positively do things considering how we're racially profiled and how we're looked at sometimes," Aarron said.

A message about racial equity they hope will eventually lead to a record deal. They've already seen several offers in the past, but still choose to work independently. Their dream is to eventually move to Houston, Texas to further their careers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfayettevillelumbertonrocky mountblack lives mattermusiccommunity
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest 20 demonstrators for blocking traffic on Capital Blvd
LATEST: Wake Co. identifies 2 new COVID-19 outbreaks in Raleigh
City leaders plan trip to Ala. to help decide future of Mkt. House
Sick of COVID-19 restrictions? Ways you can fight 'caution fatigue'
WCPSS board approves plan that involves 3-week rotations
Track legend Williams says Saint Augustine's wanted to cut his pay in half
Myrtle Beach enacts face-mask requirement starting Friday
Show More
Airbnb cracking down on house parties
What was found in the Raleigh Confederate monument time capsule
What you need to know before going to a NC State Park this weekend
DPS parents, educators react to 2020-21 reopen plan
Man shares regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID
More TOP STORIES News