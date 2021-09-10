Dress for Success Fall Boutique sale starts today, raising money to help women seeking careers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A clothing sale this weekend will help support women across the Triangle.
The Dress for Success Fall Boutique Sale is happening Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday at the group's Raleigh location (1812 Tillery Place, Suite 105).
The sale offers women's clothing and accessories at up to 90 percent off retail value.
All proceeds from the sale go to fund programs that give unemployed and underemployed women career resources to help them better their lives.
