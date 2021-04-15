Dress for Success Triangle hosting first virtual fashion show

Dress for Success Triangle works to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools in work and life.
The nonprofit is holding its first virtual fashion show next week.
The event will include a preview of spring fashions from local retailers as well as a silent auction.
More information here.
