Dress for Success Triangle hosting first virtual fashion show

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Dress for Success Triangle works to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools in work and life.

The nonprofit is holding its first virtual fashion show next week.

The event will include a preview of spring fashions from local retailers as well as a silent auction.

More information here.
