Driver dies after striking car, utility pole in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One driver was killed in a two-vehicle accident that resulted in one car striking a utility pole in Fayetteville on Friday night.Fayetteville police responded to a crash just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Raeford Road and Ireland Drive. The driver of the Mercedes that struck the utility pole has been identified as 31-year-old Mario Baldwin. Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene.The cause of the crash and the events leading up to it remain under investigation.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at(910) 751-382 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.