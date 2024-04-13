Man charged in fatal Sampson County crash

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, April 13, 2024 11:28PM
One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on NC 55.

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on NC 55.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of NC 55 and Easy Street just after 8 a.m.

Troopers said a Hyundai Sonata hit an AM General, CMV farm vehicle that was driving north on Easy Street.

The driver of the Hyundai, William Anthony Artis, 59, of Warsaw, died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, Victor Hugo Rojas Espejo, 46, of Faison, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and the yield violation.

NCSHP said no passengers were in the vehicles.

