Driver fell asleep, crashed into Falcon Town Hall outside Fayetteville

FALCON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a town hall building in Cumberland County on Wednesday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.It happened around 9:45 on South West Street in Falcon.Investigators identified the driver as Anthony Pidwell, 45. They said Pidwell fell asleep, ran off the side of the road, hit a barrier in the Falcon Town Hall parking lot and crashed through one of the building's walls.The car traveled about 75% of the way through the building before coming to a stop.Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Still, Pidwell was charged with careless and reckless driving.He sustained minor injuries and caused approximately $30,000 worth of damage to the building.