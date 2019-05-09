Driver fell asleep, crashed into Falcon Town Hall outside Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the Falcon Town Hall in Cumberland County.

FALCON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a town hall building in Cumberland County on Wednesday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:45 on South West Street in Falcon.

Investigators identified the driver as Anthony Pidwell, 45. They said Pidwell fell asleep, ran off the side of the road, hit a barrier in the Falcon Town Hall parking lot and crashed through one of the building's walls.

The car traveled about 75% of the way through the building before coming to a stop.

Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Still, Pidwell was charged with careless and reckless driving.

He sustained minor injuries and caused approximately $30,000 worth of damage to the building.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countycar crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Measles warning: Health officials urge NC citizens to take precautions
Greensboro woman accused of burning 2-month-old daughter's feet
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Man stabbed at Raleigh Exxon; police surround nearby apartment
Live: Testimony underway for Wake deputy charged in Hinton arrest
6th grader grabs bat ready to 'go down fighting' in Colorado school shooting
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate has warrant out for arrest in Wake Co.
Show More
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Teacher of the Year awarded $1,000
Facebook co-founder calls for company to be broken up
Trump laughs at supporter's comment to 'shoot' migrants
Mother gets probation after baby dies from drug-laced breast milk
Alligator seen enjoying the surf at North Carolina beach
More TOP STORIES News