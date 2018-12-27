Driver made car look like unmarked police cruiser, officers say

A man is behind bars after using a siren and red lights to clear traffic in his way in Raleigh, according to Raleigh Police Department.

A man is behind bars after using a siren and red lights to clear a car out of his way in Raleigh, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Devin Stenulis, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

An unidentified driver called police when a Dodge Charger pulled up behind him, turned on red lights and played a siren horn.

When the driver pulled over and slowed down, the Charger sped past.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later. Stenulis is the owner of the vehicle.
