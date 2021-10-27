HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- People living in one Holly Springs neighborhood can now get their food delivered by drone.
The futuristic delivery system is available in the Forest Springs subdivision just off the NC-55 bypass.
The new system is in effect for delivery orders from It's Just Wings in the Holly Springs Towne Center.
Drone maker Flytrex is in charge of the deliveries. The company runs similar drone deliveries in Fayetteville and Raeford.
In Holly Springs, they said the delivery is taking an average of 25 minutes from the moment the food is ordered until it drops from the sky into the customer's backyard.
Drone food delivery available for some in Holly Springs
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News