BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old has died after a reported drowning in Harnett County.The county's 911 center got a call around 1:15 p.m. of a report of a drowning in the 3000 block of Cool Springs Road.EMS responded and took the child to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington.Life-saving measures were taken, according to the sheriff's office, but the boy was pronounced dead.The sheriff's office is investigating.