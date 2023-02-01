Woman in recovery helps open recovery home for other women in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A first of its kind home is opening this week in Johnston County to help women in recovery.

The person behind the effort knows the journey first hand too.

"I was a heroin and crack cocaine addict," said Tisha Temple, who grew up in Henderson. "Three separate times I went to prison."

Tisha found her way to a women's center in north Raleigh that she said saved her life. She found a job, then moved to her own apartment and now works as the national outreach director of Recovery Alive Inc.

Recovery Alive is a faith-based organization based out of a Selma church.

This first home in Smithfield is the Recovery Alive Home: Grow in Grace. The ribbon cutting for it is Thursday.

"I just know it is so important to just be able to have a safe space to be in," she said.

Seven women will live here along with a peer mentor, who is also in recovery.

Outreach workers sent applications to jails, prisons and treatment centers to find folks and they're hoping to replicate it in Johnston County.

Tisha said you don't have to be a church goer but instead committed to changing yourself.

"People need somebody to see them for where they can be, not for where they are," she said.

Her husband Casey is helping to open a men's home in the area too. He's in recovery as well. He was addicted to pain medicine after trying to commit suicide in the early 2000s.

"The goal is to show people how to recover: we have to recover out loud so others don't die in silence," he said.