A Sanford business that prints drug labels worries about supply-chain woes and health ramifications

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family-owned business in Sanford is caught in the middle of the global supply chain crisis.The family said it's verging on a major health crisis now, tooThe Challenge Printing Company makes packaging and labels for various cancer drugs as well as COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines.The lead time for board stock used to be about a week. Now it's four months."Without any of them, a pharmaceutical product cannot get onto the market," said Chad Sasso, the regional manager.Sasso's great-grandfather started the company in 1911."There are many people who are on life-saving medications, who need medications in order to survive, and what we're producing here is part of that, it's pretty powerful," said Sasso, who is hopeful the government will step in because they can't just print on anything.The company stayed open during the pandemic and has withstood the test of time. It also employs 150 people in the area, including Randy Murrell."I like it," Murrell said. "The main reason is because it brought me off the streets. I had just gotten laid off, and they took me in like family, and I like working with the people and company here."Sasso said he's spoken with big pharmaceuticals companies as well, and they're concerned."It's something nobody really thinks about until you have to think about it," he said.