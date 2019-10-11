'This dude just shot his mama:' Son charged with Harnett County murder

Joshua Douglass (Source: Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old is behind bars accused of shooting and killing his mother at her Harnett County home.Harnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it had arrested Joshua Jayclyn Douglass of St. Pauls, North Carolina.Douglass stands accused of killing his mother, Sharon Sikora, 41.Sikora's body was found inside her Spring Lake home in the 400 block of Archie Street after deputies received a call about a shooting in the area.A 911 caller told dispatch that "This dude just shot his mama in my house."He told the dispatcher that Douglass "was in an argument with his mama and he just pulled out a gun and he shot her."He then said he "took off running out the front door."The dispatcher asks the caller if he saw the shooting victim, and he replied: Yeah! She's in the floor bleeding like hell. She dead."She's dead. She ain't moving," he added.Douglass was arrested at a relative's house in Sanford. He was charged with murder.Douglass is being held in jail without bond.