2020 presidential election

Married couple has dueling 'his and hers' presidential election yard signs

ABINGTON, Massachusetts -- A couple in Massachusetts says their marriage will survive the 2020 presidential election, despite their differences in opinion.

Rocky and Tilda DiRocco have been married for 34 years and have been together for nearly 40.

Tilda wants Joe Biden for president. Rocky wants Donald Trump.

They both placed campaign signs in their yard showing their support.

The Biden sign says "hers" and the Trump sign says "his," just so their neighbors know where they stand.

The couple says their love for each other is more important than their politics.

RELATED: Texas neighbors with opposing political signs show how to have friendly relationship

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Meet Tasha and Marne, two Texas mothers who are setting an example for their kids and neighbors about love and respect despite differences in opinion.



Regardless of their party lines, there is one thing the couple agrees on when it comes to 2020 politics.

"I wish that they would take this message to Washington and realize there is something more important than winning for your party. Try winning for your people," Rocky told WCVB. "That's what's really important, and they've completely lost sight of that."

The DiRocco's have already voted and said they will accept the eventual winner.

"I just want to go back to normal, you know, where people aren't going nuts at each other," Tilda said.

The couple hopes their story can help families also dealing with political divisiveness.

So what happened when they got in a political scuffle during their interview? Rocky kissed Tilda and they moved on.

You can watch the sweet moment in the video above.

SEE ALSO: Man places electric fence around 'Trump 2020' sign after it was stolen 6 times
EMBED More News Videos

The lifelong Democrat recently turned Republican says his sign was stolen six times before he decided to take action.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmassachusettsvotingpresidential racemarriagevote 20182020 presidential electionu.s. & world
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Trump, Biden respond to fatal police shooting and unrest in Philly
Man arrested after refusing to wear mask to vote
First lady to join President Trump at Fayetteville rally
Former DHS official says he wrote 'Anonymous' Trump critique
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC reports highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases
Zeta causes over 400K power outages across NC
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Local biotech company bringing 878 new jobs to RTP
Second stockpile surge? Grocery stores prep as COVID cases spike
First lady to join President Trump at Fayetteville rally
Judge allows John Hinckley to publicly display his artwork
Show More
Man arrested after refusing to wear mask to vote
5 US hospitals attacked by Russian ransomware, FBI warns
Philadelphia police discover van loaded with explosives
Prison inmates entitled to federal stimulus checks but deadline looms
France, Germany brace for coronavirus lockdowns
More TOP STORIES News