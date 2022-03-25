'It's been pretty wild': Duke basketball fans cheer on the Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke basketball fans flocked to bars in downtown Durham on Thursday night to cheer on the Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen."I will confidently say it's not Coach K's last game, I'm feeling good," said Carmen Alban, who graduated from Duke in 2020.Alban was watching with her roommate from school Amanda Wigler at Tobacco Road in Durham."We graduated in 2020 without an actual graduation so this feels like a replacement season for the ones we've lost," Wigler said.Wigler and Alban went to Coach K's last game at Cameron Indoor and they're hoping for a better result.Others went to Devine's Restaurant and Sports Bar in Brightleaf Square including large contingent of Duke Fuqua School of Business students.None of them got to go to games at Cameron last year because of the pandemic so they're all trying to savor the year."We've been having fun, I wish they were playing on the east coast, and we would've gone," said Rob Weishar.Seniors are trying to soak everything in too."It's been pretty wild," said Sam Freder. "It's kind of crazy that it coincided with our last year too. Going out with him feels like a lot of chapters are ending."