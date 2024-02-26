Duke's Jon Scheyer reacts to Wake Forest game where a player was injured during court storming

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer is set to be a part of a weekly media gathering of ACC coaches.

This comes after Duke's Kyle Filipowski appeared to be injured when students at Wake Forest stormed the court after beating the Blue Devils over the weekend.

In his post-game press conference Scheyer mentioned something needed to be done about the long-held tradition of court-storming in college basketball.

During today's media availability Scheyer continued to say something needs to be done to protect the players when students storm the court.

"That can't happen. Even in retrospect, you're watching it back and there is a ton of attention on Flip (Filipowski) but if you go back and watch Jared McCain there is a student face to face with him. It's a dangerous situation."

Scheyer said Filipowski's status is still unknown for their next game against Louisville on Wednesday.

The Filipowski incident comes after college player Caitlin Clark ran into an eager fan who was also rushing the court after a big upset against Clark's team.