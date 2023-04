The Duke Children's Health Center hosted its first in-person prom for patients since the COVID-19 pandemic

Duke Children's Health host annual prom for young patients and their families

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday, Duke Children's Health Center hosted its first in-person prom for patients since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital staff turned the lobby into a dance floor, and young patients dressed up to enjoy a night of music, food and celebration with their families and caregivers.

The annual event, which started in 2017, was renamed "Jodie's Prom" in honor of Jodie Elliot, a Duke social worker who die in August 2022.