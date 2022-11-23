Duke researchers hope to find health breakthrough studying weight gain in lemurs

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 42 fat-tailed dwarf lemurs at the Duke Lemur Center are really putting on the pounds!

The squirrel-sized primates are plumping themselves up for their winter hibernation.

Researchers at the Duke Lemur Center say they're studying the primates closely during this time--monitoring their weight and measurements--all in an effort to eventually help humans.

The researchers want to know how the lemurs can withstand months of inactivity and fluctuating weight with no lasting health problems. Eventually, researchers hope they can unlock secrets that could help humans dealing with prolonged bed rest, diabetes and other health challenges.

