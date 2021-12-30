South Carolina smothers UNC in 38-21 Duke's Mayo Bowl win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- South Carolina roughed up North Carolina on Thursday, pushing the Tar Heels around from the opening kick in the Duke's Mayo Bowl en route to a 38-21 win.The Gamecocks went into Thursday's game averaging 319 yards per game but had 312 in the first half alone, moving the ball over 11 yards per play against a struggling UNC defense. South Carolina finished with 543 total yards and completed 10 consecutive passes with their first miss coming late in the third quarter.Dakereon Joyner, who had not thrown a pass all year, hit tight end Jaheim Bell on what would be a 69-yard score on USC's first possession. Bell then ripped off 66 yards on a pass from Zeb Noland to put South Carolina up 15-0 with 7:40 minutes left in the first quarter.Trailing 18-0, UNC finally got off the deck in the second quarter. Senior British Brooks set a UNC and Charlotte bowl record on a 63-yard run for the Heels' first points of the game. The Tar Heels cut the lead to 8 after a field goal, but the defense gave up too many big plays. Juju McDowell went 35 yards nearly untouched to make it 25-10.In likely his final game as a Tar Heel, dual threat quarterback Sam Howell was limited to just throwing. The Gamecocks held Howell to only three net yards, his lowest rushing total of the season. He was sacked four times.The second half was more of the same. South Carolina scored on its opening possession when Kevin Harris capped a 75-yard-drive with a 1- yard run for a 32-13 lead.The Tar Heels finished the season 6-7 after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll. The Gamecocks finished 7-6.