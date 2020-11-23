Duke/Gardner-Webb basketball game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke announced that a positive COVID-19 test has delayed its season-opening game against Gardner-Webb.
The men's basketball game was originally scheduled for Wednesday night in Durham but postponed after a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. The athletic department made the announcement Monday afternoon after consulting with the university's medical personnel.
Duke will regroup on Saturday with a home game against Coppin State at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tip time is 2 p.m.
Recently, Duke announced it will not allow fans for men's and women's basketball home games this year. The venue is one of the most intimate in big-time college basketball, seating only 9,314.
