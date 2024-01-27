ESPN College GameDay coming to Chapel Hill for the first Duke, UNC 2024 basketball showdown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill, we're coming for you! That's how ESPN's College GameDay announced Saturday via Twitter that the Disney-owned flagship college basketball show will be at the Dean E. Smith Center for the Feb. 3 Duke at UNC game.

The show will air at 11 a.m. According to UNC Athletics, this will be the 12th time UNC has hosted the show from the Smith Center.

The game tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST. Jay Bilas and Dan Shulman will call the game. Duke won both games against their Tobacco Road rivals last year.

The university is encouraging fans to attend GameDay.

Here's what you need to know

Smith Center doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and lines may begin to form at 7:30 a.m.

UNC students should use Entrance C to the arena

The general public should use Entrance D

Admission for this event is free seating is general admission in Sections 104-114.

The UNC clear bag policy will be in place for GameDay, and concessions will be available.

Other Rules to Know

Fans are encouraged to bring signs to GameDay. Signs with religious/political references, competitive/commercial brand references, personal/promotional hashtags, and profanity will NOT be permitted. UNC will provide sign-making stations outside Entrances C and D of the Smith Center.

Carpooling is encouraged for GameDay fans. Public parking for GameDay will be available in the non-reserved sections of the Manning (middle and bottom tiers) and Bowles Lots adjacent to the Smith Center. Disability parking will be available in the Williamson Lot off of Skipper Bowles Drive. All lots must be cleared by 1 p.m. for game preparations.

In addition, the Tip Off Club pregame gathering spot will be open for extended hours, including remaining open until the conclusion of the game with a giant television for fans who don't have tickets to the game to watch outside and experience the event.