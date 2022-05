Duke graduate responds to accusations parts of 2022 commencement speech were stolen

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University is investigating accusations that a student commencement speaker plagiarized her speech."We are aware of and concerned about these allegations and have initiated a process to understand the facts of the situation. Duke University expects all students to abide by their commitment to the Duke Community Standard in everything they do as students," the university said in a statement to ABC11.Priya Parkash is the Duke student who gave the speech at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sunday. Metaphors and other elements of the speech appear to be similar to one delivered at Harvard University in 2014 by Sarah Abushaar. Duke Chronicle was the first to report the controversy.Parkash released the following statement to ABC11 on Tuesday night.