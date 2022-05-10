DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University is investigating accusations that a student commencement speaker plagiarized her speech.
"We are aware of and concerned about these allegations and have initiated a process to understand the facts of the situation. Duke University expects all students to abide by their commitment to the Duke Community Standard in everything they do as students," the university said in a statement to ABC11.
Priya Parkash is the Duke student who gave the speech at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sunday. Metaphors and other elements of the speech appear to be similar to one delivered at Harvard University in 2014 by Sarah Abushaar.
Duke Chronicle was the first to report the controversy.
Parkash released the following statement to ABC11 on Tuesday night.
"When I was asked to give the commencement speech, I was thrilled by such an honor and I sought advice from respected friends and family about topics I might address. I was embarrassed and confused to find out too late that some of the suggested passages were taken from a recent commencement speech at another university. I take full responsibility for this oversight and I regret if this incident has in any way distracted from the accomplishments of the Duke class of 2022. "
Duke graduate responds to accusations parts of 2022 commencement speech were stolen
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News