Juvenile injured after vehicle crashes into power pole in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver crashed a vehicle into a power pole injuring a juvenile.

Troopers responded to reports about a crash at the intersection of Granville Street and North McKay Avenue on Saturday afternoon. When officials arrived they found an SUV that hit a power pole. A juvenile was taken to WakeMed in an unknown condition.

According to NCSHP, the driver ran from the scene in another vehicle.

The driver has not been caught.

No more information has been released.