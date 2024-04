Dunn flower shop goes up in flames in busy business district

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A flower shop went up in flames on Tuesday night in Dunn.

It happened in the 100 block of S. Clinton Avenue (US Highway 301).

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire crews from Harnett, Sampson and Johnston counties responded.