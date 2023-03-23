Service restored to Durham's 911 call center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- UPDATE: Service has been restored to Durham's 911 call center



The City of Durham said the 911 system is down.

The Durham Emergency Communications Center has been notified by 911 NMAC of a 911 system outage that is affecting several counties, including Durham.

In case of an emergency, the public should call the Center's non-emergency number, (919) 560-4600 or send a text to 911 with a message.

The City said it will provide an update as soon as it is notified that the system has been restored.