Durham police seek bank robbery suspect caught on video

Durham Police are looking for the bank robbery suspect seen in this surveillance video.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent bank robbery.

The robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday at First Horizon Bank in the 2000 block of NC 54 Highway.

Officers were told a man had robbed the bank. Video surveillance showed the suspect entering and exiting the business.

The man left through the front door and fled in a newer model silver or gray GMC Acadia with a partial North Carolina registration of HJC-16.

He was last seen heading north on NC 55 Highway.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Investigator S. Ellison at (919) 560-4440 extension 29550 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.