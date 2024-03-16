Durham police investigating multiple vehicle, home break-ins

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after multiple reports of numerous break-ins in Durham.

Durham Police said officers responded to multiple reports of a person breaking windows of homes and vehicles in the 2100-2300 blocks of East Main Street, the 400 block of Gary Street, and the 100 block of Maple Street around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said six vehicles were reported with broken windows and three homes in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

