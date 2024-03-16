3 juveniles face multiple charges after stolen vehicle crash in Durham

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking for two more suspects.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three juveniles were detained and two are still on the run after deputies said they were allegedly involved in multiple crimes Thursday night in Durham.

According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the juveniles range in age from 12 to 17 years old. Deputies said they attempted to stop a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed along Hebron Road near Denfield Street, just east of North Roxboro Road. The vehicle then crashed into a fence on Denfield Street.

Of the five passengers in the vehicle, deputies said two passengers jumped out and ran from the scene. Three others were detained and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

An investigation found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Raleigh. Deputies also found drugs and alcohol inside of the vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with DWI.