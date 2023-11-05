Crews battle large fire at church in Durham

The Durham Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire on East Lawson Street on Saturday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire on East Lawson Street on Saturday.

According to DPD, fire crews responded to a structure fire at Charity Christian Fellowship just before 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they reported smoke showing from the eaves of the building on all four sides. Due to conditions, 21 fire units were called to assist in the fire.

Officials said no one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.