Durham County deputy involved in crash, leaving a driver hospitalized and their dog dead

DURHAM, N..C. (WTVD) -- A Durham County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash Thursday that left another driver hospitalized and one of their dogs dead.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Sheriff's Office Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit investigators were conducting a drug investigation near I-85 and Guess Road.

Deputies were watching a suspect who was stopped at a store but drove away as investigators approached.

The deputies, who were in an unmarked vehicle but operating lights and sirens pursued the suspect's vehicle for about a mile when the crash happened at the intersection of Guess Road and Broad Street.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

Deputies stopped to check on the driver, who was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Two small dogs were in the car and one of them died in the crash. No deputies were injured.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The drug investigation is continuing