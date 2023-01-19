Durham distillery announces launch of bourbon aged in space

New bourbon aged in space for a year is 'redefining what it means to make a rare spirit'.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham distillery is working to create a bourbon that will be literally "out of this world."

Mystic Farm and Distillery said its new whiskey, Mystic Galactic, will be the rarest spirit ever produced.

The distillery plans to work with companies such as SpaceX, Inversion Space, Bank of America, and others to finance, design, test and build vessels to send five barrels of whiskey to Low Earth Orbit for one year of additional aging.

"We're redefining what it means to make a rare spirit," said Jonathan Blitz, co-owner of Mystic. "Only about 1,300 people on the planet will ever have the opportunity to taste and own this piece of whiskey history. It's the height of luxury and exclusivity, not to mention the first commercial product manufactured in space."

According to Mystic, the barrels for space aging will be selected from its stock that is at least three years old.

The distillery said buyers can order by placing a $75,000 deposit. Each purchaser will get a nonfungible token (NFT) to prove authenticity and their right to ownership. Purchasers will also have exclusive access to an app that displays real-time mission data, as well as admission to exclusive launch and reentry parties.

The remaining bottles will be sold at a market price after initial orders are fulfilled.

"The space barrels will be retrieved and returned to Mystic after reentry, putting North Carolina on the map as an innovative producer of ultra-premium bourbon whiskey," said State Rep. Zack Hawkins, D-Durham. "This is an excellent example of the world-class products being made in our state and how we're leading the way for the future."

To learn more about Mystic Galactic visit here.