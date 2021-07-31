dog attack

Officer shoots dog as it attacks woman in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham officer shot a dog who attacked a woman Saturday morning.

According to Durham police, it happened in the 600 block of Conover Road after 10 a.m.

Police said a dog had hold of a woman's arm and would not let go. Officers could not get the dog to release the woman, so an officer shot the dog.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the woman lived at the address or was just in the area.

An investigation is underway.

Last weekend, a father, his 10-year-old son and two others were injured when two dogs attacked them in Raleigh.

