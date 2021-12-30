Durham police K9 officer struck, injured in drunk driving crash involving alleged repeat offender

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham police officer is recovering in the hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol car Wednesday night.

Officer B.K. Gardner was driving his patrol car on Guess Road just before 11 p.m. when he collided with a truck pulling out from a stop sign.

In a news release, Durham investigators said Byron Cinto-Lopez got out of the truck and ran away, but officers caught him a short while later.

Cinto-Lopez was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony hit-and-run, aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while license revoked for DWI and failure to yield right of way.

Gardner was taken to the hospital but investigators said his injuries are not life-threatening. His K9 Choco was not in the car with him at the time of the crash.

Cinto-Lopez was not injured in the crash. He in jail on a $7,500 bond.
