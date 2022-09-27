City, emergency officials in Durham meet with Duke Energy on hurricane preparations

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of local leaders and emergency management officials will gather in Durham for a meeting with Duke Energy on hurricane preparations.

The meeting scheduled for Tuesday was actually scheduled before Hurricane Ian, but is now more timely than ever.

Duke Energy is keeping a close eye on the major hurricane's track.

The energy company would usually start to send crews to Florida ahead of the storm, but since Ian could impact the Carolinas they are holding off until they are certain the storm will not impact the company's home territory.

Meanwhile, city officials in Raleigh are making sure flood-prone areas are ready for any heavy rain that could come along because of the storm.