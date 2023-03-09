Durham non-profit leader recognized as emerging Black leader in country

A Durham educator and non-profit leader is being recognized on the national level.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham educator and non-profit leader is being recognized on the national level.

Ronda Taylor Bullock, executive director of "We Are", was invited to the Vice President's house last week to honor her as an emerging Black leader and to close out Black History Month.

ABC11 met with her on International's Women Day, a global effort to celebrate the cultural, economic and political achievements of women.

The group "WE ARE" fights systemic racism.

"It just validates that there are people who value anti-racism work in this world and we have to be as loud as the voices who do not," Bullock said.

She snapped pictures just about everywhere she could, including with the Vice President and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Her whole family wasn't invited to the event but they did get to come to DC and tour the White House.

"It was all of the things," Bullock said. "I'm not easily wowed but I was wowed from this experience."

Bullock grew up in Goldston, a rural town in Chatham County. She taught English at Hillside High School as well.

"Having these back to back experiences gave me another push to keep going, to keep doing the work and to be surrounded by so much Black excellence," Bullock said.

"WE ARE" which stands for 'Working to Extend Anti-Racist Education' provides summer camps and classes for students and their families and educators.

It is located on the second floor of the former WG Pearson Elementary School off East Umstead Street in Durham.