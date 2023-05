Driver loses control, dies when car slams into tree in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Wednesday morning in Durham.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Police said James Alan Galloway, 35, was driving a 2006 Toyota on W. Woodcroft Parkway near Legacy Lane when he lost control of his car and hit a tree.

Galloway died in the crash.

Officers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

