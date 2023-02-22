Deadly shooting closes portion of Holloway Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one injured Tuesday night.

It happened about 8:45 p.m. near Holloway Street and Hardee Street. Officers arrived to find two men shot inside a vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Holloway Street is closed between Hardee Street and N. Miami Boulevard. Police said the roadway will likely be closed for several hours.

The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator A. Junker at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

How safe is your neighborhood? Track crime here.