Man dies after fight at Durham park; homicide investigation underway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are conducting a homicide investigation Tuesday after a man involved in a fight died from his injuries.

Officers responded just before 3:15 p.m. to the 900 block of Liberty Street at Long Meadow Park and found a man unconscious and not breathing.

Investigators said it appeared the man had been involved in a "physical altercation."

EMS took the man to a hospital but he later died from his injuries.

DPD said the case remains under active investigation. Police officers were talking to witnesses at the scene. Forensics teams were called in.

No other details about the people involved were immediately released. Police said no one was shot or stabbed.

Narissa Littlejohn said two of her five children were on the playground as forensics were investigating. She is now apprehensive about sending her children outside.

"There are things that happen out of my control every day I make the choice to let them come out and play, but it's always in the back of my mind that something may happen and it's not fair to them," Littlejohn said. "I feel like it's not fair to them that they have to live in this kind of environment because I'm their protector ... just doing my best to get them up out of here ... It's not just me, I have them to look after -- it's not fair to them."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator T. Stuart at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29340 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

